Search underway for missing man after boat found on Lake Tarpon: PCSO
LAKE TARPON, Fla. - Crews are searching Lake Tarpon after a man took a boat out for a test drive and failed to return, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Lake Tarpon search underway
What we know:
The sheriff's office stated an adult man took a boat out on Lake Tarpon for a test drive. Officials said they later located the boat on the lake, but the man was not on board.
Marine units and dive teams are currently on scene continuing their search efforts, according to PCSO.
Details remain limited
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the missing man or disclosed how long the boat was out before it was located.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official statements provided by local marine and dive search units operating on scene at Lake Tarpon.