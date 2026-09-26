Search underway for missing man after boat found on Lake Tarpon: PCSO

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The Brief Crews are searching Lake Tarpon for a man who disappeared during a boat test drive. Officials said the boat was found empty on the lake, prompting an active search operation. Marine units and dive teams have returned to the scene to continue searching.



Crews are searching Lake Tarpon after a man took a boat out for a test drive and failed to return, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Lake Tarpon search underway

What we know:

The sheriff's office stated an adult man took a boat out on Lake Tarpon for a test drive. Officials said they later located the boat on the lake, but the man was not on board.

Marine units and dive teams are currently on scene continuing their search efforts, according to PCSO.

Details remain limited

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the missing man or disclosed how long the boat was out before it was located.