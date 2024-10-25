5 teens arrested in hit-and-run crash that left St. Pete man dead feet away from home: SPPD

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Five teenagers were arrested days after a St. Petersburg hit-and-run crash that killed a 70-year-old man who was just feet away from his home.

The St. Pete Police Department said the teen boys, who all range in age from 12-15 years old, are facing multiple charges related to the crash that happened on Monday, October 21.

Investigators said Edward Webb, 70, was hit and killed by a stolen Jeep while walking across 9th Avenue South near his home. The car was heading northbound on 12th Street South and turned on 9th Avenue South when he was hit, according to police.

The SUV drove off after hitting Webb and was later found abandoned a few blocks away from the scene, officers said.

Authorities said a 14-year-old was identified as the driver of the stolen SUV, and he had four other teen passengers in the car when the crash happened. SPPD officials have not released the names of the teens involved.

Just one day after the crash, Webb's wife, Jeanette Chaniel, said her husband was just getting home from work when he was hit by the vehicle. Webb's family said he owned an air conditioning business.

Pictured: Edward Webb.

Chaniel said Webb had a son, daughters, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was known as the person to always make people laugh, according to Chaniel.

"With no regard for human life," Chaniel said. "A senseless act. Took somebody’s life and wouldn’t even have the decency to come back and stop."

The police department is now working with the Pinellas Pasco State Attorney's Office to charge all five teens, officials said.

The 14-year-old driver was arrested for third-degree murder (felony murder), vehicular homicide while leaving the scene, driving without a license causing death and grand theft of a motor vehicle, authorities said. The other teens face charges of third-degree murder (felony murder) and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

