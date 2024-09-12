Search underway for suspect involved in Wesley Chapel shooting that injured 1

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man was taken to the hospital after a Wesley Chapel shooting Thursday evening, and now, Pasco deputies are searching for the suspect involved.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Low Country Place area of Wesley Chapel at around 6:15 p.m.

Investigators said they believe an argument between two men escalated, which led to the shooting. The two men are known to each other, according to officials.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but deputies have not confirmed what his condition is.

Deputies are now searching for the suspect as they continue to investigate the shooting.

