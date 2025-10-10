Winter Haven suspect accused of attacking woman turns himself in

The Brief A Winter Haven suspect accused of attacking a woman turned himself in on Friday evening, according to police. He was originally wanted on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder and false imprisonment. Authorities said he got physically aggressive and hit the victim multiple times, threw her to the ground, stomped on her and even grabbed her neck.



A Winter Haven suspect accused of attacking a woman a week ago turned himself in on Friday, according to police.

The Winter Haven Police Department said they were searching for Raymond Martin Mikeal III, 37. He has since turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff's Office's booking facility.

READ: Bank robbery suspect arrested after mother turns him in to Hillsborough deputies

What we know:

They said he was involved in a verbal altercation inside a home with a female victim when he grabbed the victim's phone and slammed it to the ground. Authorities said that's when he got physically aggressive by hitting the victim multiple times.

The victim tried to run away from Mikeal, but he threw her to the ground and stomped on her numerous times while she was still on the floor, according to the police department. That's when he also grabbed her by the neck with one hand, causing her breathing to be restricted, according to Winter Haven police.

Pictured: Raymond Martin Mikeal III. Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department.

He also used his other hand to hit her in the face, investigators said.

MORE: Former NFL player gets a break in court as judge grants release on bond

She was eventually able to escape from Mikeal and ran for help, but when Winter Haven police responded, the suspect was gone.

What's next:

Now that he's been found, Mikeal will face multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, false imprisonment, domestic battery by strangulation, criminal mischief and tampering with a witness.