Jannus Live owner steps down after Clearwater Ferry crash leaves 1 dead, 10 injured

Days after the deadly Clearwater Ferry crash, Jannus Live owner, Jeffry Knight, is stepping down from his position with the popular St. Petersburg concert venue.

Knight was the operator of the recreational boat that crashed into the Clearwater Ferry Sunday evening near the Memorial Causeway Bridge. It left Palm Harbor father of two, Jose Castro, dead and 10 others injured.

Pictured: Scene after the Clearwater Ferry crash on Sunday evening.

Jannus Live on Jeffry Knight stepping down

What they're saying:

Jannus Live released the following statement on Instagram Wednesday afternoon:

"Effective immediately, Jeff Knight is stepping down from his position at Jannus Live and will no longer have any affiliation with the venue.

This decision was made out of respect for the victims of the recent Clearwater Ferry tragedy and to ensure that ongoing developments do not detract from the work of talented artists, staff, and community partners who have long contributed to the success of Jannus Live.

Jannus Live will continue normal operations under its existing management team with a renewed focus on delivering world-class live entertainment to the St. Petersburg community."

Clearwater Ferry crash latest

What we know:

Officials said the Clearwater Ferry crash happened near the Memorial Causeway Bridge, which connects downtown Clearwater to Clearwater Beach. The crash happened between 8:30 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. on Sunday when a recreational boat slammed into the ferry.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said more than 40 people were on board the Clearwater Ferry at the time of the crash, and six people were on board the 37-foot recreational boat.

Video released by the Clearwater Police Department showed the moment the recreational boat rammed into the ferry.

First responders with FWC, CPD, the Clearwater Fire Department, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the United States Coast Guard all responded to the crash to help passengers, secure the scene and begin their investigation into what they deemed a "mass casualty event."

What we don't know:

While authorities said their investigation will take time, no arrests have been made in the crash.

Dig deeper:

FWC investigators said they spoke with Knight after the crash, and he and all the passengers on the recreational boat were cooperative with the investigation. Knight even did a voluntary breathalyzer test, which came back with a reading of zero.

Letter from Knight's attorney

The other side:

In a letter sent to investigators and obtained by FOX 13 on Tuesday, Knight’s attorney aimed to address what he described as "misinformation" surrounding the incident, particularly claims that Knight left the crash scene.

The letter reads, in part: "Immediately after the accident, Mr. Knight directed a passenger on his vessel to call 911, and that passenger remained on the line with 911 for 12 minutes… Mr. Knight tied his vessel to the ferry in order to stabilize it and render aid. He used his boat to maneuver the ferry closer to shore so that first responders would have easier access to the passengers."

The letter goes on to say Knight "told the captain of the ferry boat he was able to transport injured individuals by water to Morton Plant Hospital … this offer was declined."

The attorney said Knight only departed when emergency responders arrived, and his boat began taking on too much water.

What's next:

Investigators are continuing to investigate the Clearwater Ferry crash.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered using details from Wednesday's statement posted on Jannus Live's Instagram. It also includes previous information from investigators on the Clearwater Ferry crash as well as previous details gathered by FOX 13's Evyn Moon.

