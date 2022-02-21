SeaWorld changes height requirement for Ice Breaker due to 'operational issues with smaller riders'

SeaWorld Orlando has changed the height requirement for its new Ice Breaker roller coaster after officially opening the ride just days ago.

According to the theme park, "we are experiencing some operational issues with smaller riders and so out of an abundance of caution, we raised the height requirement from 48 inches to 54 inches for the time being."

RELATED: SeaWorld Orlando's Ice Breaker roller coaster opens Friday

SeaWorld says they are working with the manufacturer and safety professionals to make adjustments.

"Ensuring our guests have a safe and thrilling experience in our park remains our top priority."

No other information has been provided.

Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker features four airtime filled launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida - a 93 feet tall spike with 100-degree angle, according to the theme park.

MORE THEME PARK NEWS: Disney to build residential communities with condominiums and single-family homes

"The thrills continue as riders fly over a near vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns, and airtime hills."

Vice President of Design and Engineering Brian Andrelczyk described the ride as a "moderate" thrill, telling FOX 35 that, "it’s not so much that it’s going to scare off the younger folks."

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest theme park updates. Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.