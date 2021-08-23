SeaWorld Orlando announces when new coaster, 'Ice Breaker' will open

article

SeaWorld Orlando announced on Monday when its newest coaster, ‘Ice Breaker,’ will open.

The theme park company said that Ice Breaker will open in February 2022.

The attraction reportedly features four launches, both backward and forward, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest vertical drop in Florida: a 93-foot-tall spike with a 100-degree angle. The coaster also hits speeds up to 52 mph.

Photo from SeaWorld Orlando

"We recognize there was a lot of anticipation and excitement for this new ride, and then due to the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, the opening was delayed." said park President Kyle Miller. "We apologize for this delay and thank our fans for their patience. We know that they are going to love this one-of-a-kind thrill ride which complements our existing exhilarating ride portfolio perfectly. We are excited to finally be able to confirm Ice Breaker opening in February 2022."

One of the more unique components of the ride isn't even on the ride itself, it's the queue.