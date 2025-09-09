Sebring man found dead after Polk County car crash causes power outage: PCSO

The Brief A 23-year-old man was found dead early Tuesday morning after Duke Energy workers called 911 to say they found a wrecked car while investigating a power outage. Investigators believe the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. when a 2007 Toyota Corolla left the roadway southbound on ABC Rd, hit a ground anchor wire for the power pole, then rolled, ejecting 23-year-old Samuel Maisonet. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it is possible that speed played a role in the crash based on the damage to the car, roadway markings, impact points on the ground, and the distance the car traveled after impact.



A deadly car crash is under investigation in Polk County.

What we know:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday from Duke Energy workers who said they found a wrecked car in a pasture near the intersection of Avon Park Cutoff and Singletary Roads while responding to a power outage.

First responders said they found Samuel Maisonet, 23, of Sebring, dead.

Investigators believe the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. when his 2007 Toyota Corolla left the roadway southbound on ABC Rd, hit a ground anchor wire for the power pole, then rolled, ejecting him.

Duke Energy responded to the power outage the crash caused, at which time they found the wrecked car and called law enforcement.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but investigators said it is possible that speed played a role in the crash based on the damage to the car, roadway markings, impact points on the ground, and the distance the car traveled after impact.