Illegal immigrants arrested after man struck in hit-and-run crash found dead inside mobile home: PCSO

The Brief Six illegal immigrants were arrested after investigators say a man was run over during a party early Sunday morning and dragged inside a mobile home to die. The suspects are in the country illegally from Guatemala, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. All of the suspects are facing felonies and ICE holds have been placed on them.



Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says a neighborhood party ended with a 21-year-old man dead and six illegal immigrants going to jail early Sunday morning.

The backstory:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the Willow Oak Mobile Home Park after someone called 911 to report a 21-year-old man dead inside the home.

Investigators said the victim’s injuries appeared to be consistent with someone who was run over by a vehicle and dragged inside the home to die.

Deputies called traffic homicide detectives to investigate.

During their investigation, detectives stated that they learned a large party had taken place outside one of the trailers in the mobile home park on Saturday evening.

READ: Dozens of Tampa homeowners say their roofs are defective, demand repair from builder

A witness told detectives that the victim was lying down on the driveway.

The witness said they saw 52-year-old Ponciano Cinto-Ramirez get into a van that was parked on the driveway, put it into reverse, and back over the victim, before leaving the scene.

According to the witness, people at the party yelled at Cinto-Ramirez that he had run over the man, but Cinto-Ramirez continued to drive away, then parked outside lot #32 and went inside.

Dig deeper:

When deputies went to lot #32 they said there were several people inside, all of whom refused to come out. Eventually, they went outside but, according to PCSO, refused to give deputies information or cooperate.

READ: Millions could lose SNAP benefits as stricter rules take effect

According to PCSO, two of the men who came outside gave false IDs to the deputies.

Once deputies had everyone in custody and interviewed, they learned all six of the suspects are in the country illegally from Guatemala and they were arrested.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Ponciano Cinto-Ramirez was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, driving without a license, causing death and resisting arrest.

Alfredo Cinto-Ramirez and Leonel Cinto Lopez was charged with resisting arrest and giving a false report to law enforcement officers.

READ: Florida Holocaust Museum reopens Tuesday. Here's a look at what's new

Rigoberto Lopez Morales and Jacinto Lopez Morales was charged with resisting arrest.

Ramiro Cinto Lopez was charged with resisting arrest, giving a false report to law enforcement officers and possession of an altered firearm.

What they're saying:

"All of these suspects are facing serious felonies, and ICE has placed holds on them as well to hopefully deport them back to Guatemala," stated Sheriff Grady Judd. "What started out as a neighborhood party ended up with a 21-year-old man dead and a group of illegal aliens going to jail."