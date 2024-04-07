Sebring mother arrested after her young kids were found walking alone down busy road: Deputies

article

A 2-year-old and 4-year-old were found walking down the middle of a busy road on Saturday morning in Sebring, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

The two boys were spotted walking down Memorial Drive near the Sebring Parkway around 10:15 a.m., according to law enforcement. Authorities learned where the children lived and went to their mother's home on Parkview Road.

The house was about a block from where the children were found.

Officials say the kids' mother, 30-year-old Amanda Marie Thomas, was on the floor, unconscious, and smelled of alcohol when they arrived. When she woke up, deputies say she did not know where her children were and expressed no concern when told where they had been found.

According to investigators, this was not the first time one of the boys left the house unnoticed by their mother.

The sheriff's office says the children were left in the custody of their father, who was at work when the incident happened.

Officials say Thomas' blood alcohol level was measured at .152 on a breathalyzer test eight hours after the incident.

Thomas was arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect. She was booked into the Highlands County Jail and is currently being held without bond.

