Deputies trying to identify 2 young boys found walking alone in Sebring

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two young boys that were found in Sebring on Saturday morning.

Officials say the two boys were found walking on Memorial Drive near the Sebring Parkway.

The children were unable to tell deputies their names, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 863-402-7200 option 1.

