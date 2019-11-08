Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution proposed by Sarasota County commissioner

Sarasota County could declare itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary County, reaffirming the constitutional right for citizens to keep and bear arms.

Commissioner Christian Ziegler submitted the resolution to be considered at the commission’s Nov. 19 meeting, but it’s unclear what impact the ordinance would have on the county’s citizens.

Lake County was the first in Florida to pass a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution, which received a unanimous vote this week.

Ziegler’s resolution is a word-for-word reproduction of the Lake County resolution, which lists several rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court, upholding various parts of the Second Amendment.

The resolutions also add a reminder of the Fourteenth Amendment, which says states, in part, cannot “deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”

The reference to the Fourteenth Amendment is possibly a push-back to so-called red flag laws, which allow Florida law enforcement officers to temporarily confiscate a person’s firearms if a judge grants a risk protection order based on evidence they may be a risk to their self or others.

Red flag laws were put into place in the state after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last Valentine’s Day.

However, the resolutions also list Article I, Section 8 of the Florida Constitution, which states “the right of the people to keep and bear arms in defense of themselves and of the lawful authority of the state shall not be infringed, except that the manner of bearing arms may be regulated by law.”

Finally, the resolution states “due to dual sovereignty of the U.S. Constitution, the Federal government has no authority to enforce state laws and States cannot be compelled to enforce Federal laws.”

In other words, federal, state, and local officials continue to grapple with which level of government gets the final say on who can write and enforce laws regarding fun ownership.

The proposed resolution in Sarasota County asserts county sheriffs and “we the people of the United States of America” are the last protectors of the U.S. Constitution.

It’s unclear whether the resolution would have any impact on the daily operations of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.