Secret Santa: Ocala officers pull over drivers and give them $100

Some Central Florida drivers who thought they were going to get a traffic ticket got a sweet surprise instead.

Ocala police pulled over several unsuspecting people this week in order to spread some holiday cheer.

Video posted by the police department shows the officers going up to the window of the drivers and surprising them with $100!

One woman who was pulled over was shocked she was being stopped – until the officer surprised her with the early Christmas gift.

Officer: "Do you know why I'm stopping you today?"

Driver: "No."

Officer: "I'm playing the role of Santa Claus. And on behalf of the Ocala Police Department, I want to give you $100."

Driver: "What? Thank you Jesus!"

In total, the officers passed out $2,500.

