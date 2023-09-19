Section of CR-1 closing for 4 weeks in Palm Harbor

article

Starting on Monday, Sept. 25, a section of County Road 1 in Palm Harbor will be closed for four weeks.

The section of CR-1 that will be closed is between Saddle Court and Wexford Drive. According to officials, the closure will allow crews to work on an emergency sewer pipe replacement.

The detour for north-south traffic is Alt. U.S. 19, according to officials. Courtesy: Pinellas County

Officials say access to impacted neighborhoods along CR-1 will be maintained via Wexford Leas Boulevard.

Neighborhood schools and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office have been notified, and signage will alert drivers, according to authorities.