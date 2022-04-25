See the video: Alligator spotted on Florida doorstep
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies were called out to a Florida home Sunday night to remove an unwanted guest – an alligator.
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to the neighborhood after receiving a call about an "animal problem."
When they arrived, deputies said they found a gator at a doorstep of a home.
With the help of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation officers, deputies were able to take him away.
The sheriff's office shared a video of the gator on social media:
