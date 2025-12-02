Selby Gardens breaks ground on first-of-its-kind hurricane-resilient glass house for 20K rare plants

The Brief Phase two of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens' master plan broke ground to bring an indoor and outdoor learning pavilion and a new Conservatory Complex to house more than 20,000 plants from Selby's living research collections. The transformation will bring an indoor and outdoor learning pavilion, plus new landscape and garden features. The new conservatory complex and learning pavilion are expected to open to the public in 2028.



Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is looking to its future while honoring its past.

Phase two of its master plan broke ground to bring an indoor and outdoor learning pavilion and a new Conservatory Complex to house more than 20,000 plants from Selby's living research collections.

The backstory:

Sarasota's Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is the first net positive energy botanical garden complex, generating more energy than it consumes. That transformation was finished in January 2024.

Now, Marie Selby has broken ground on another project.

It'll expand their reach while opening more space for the public to see nearly their entire collection.

With the lift of a shovel, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens looks to the future while honoring its past.

What they're saying:

"From day one, this plan has always been about sustainability and resilience and phase two, we will really involve embarking on a first of it’s kind in the world. Hurricane-resilient glass house complex that will be powered by 100% renewable energy," said Jennifer Rominiecki, president and CEO of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

For Rominiecki, Selby's transformation is about sustainability and resilience to safeguard the 15-acre bayfront property, one-of-a-kind collection, and the research that's done here.

"In the wake of last year’s storms, it’s more important than ever to complete this portion of the project," she said.

Dig deeper:

The transformation will bring an indoor and outdoor learning pavilion, plus new landscape and garden features.

The main focal point will be the new conservator complex, which will house 20,000 of Selby Garden's rare research plants.

"When you visited Selby Gardens in the past you’ve only seen less than 5% of our collection on view. This will bring out almost 100% of the collection on view to the public," Rominiecki explained.

A passionate gardener, Marie Selby left her home and property for the enjoyment of the public in 1973.

Her great nieces said their aunt would be proud of the transformation.

"You feel the energy, good spirit and hope it will become a reality and it is. With everything built and protected. I think it’s phenomenal," said Diana Runyon.

"It sounds as if they just kept saying magical. The magical vision of it," said her great-niece, Sarah Haynes Cowan.

They are excited to share it with future generations to come.

"All life on Earth depends on plants. Plants provide 96% of the oxygen we breathe, food, medicine, shelter, clean water and a cooling system for our planet. Selby Gardens' research efforts for the world of biodiversity is critically important for all life on Earth," said Rominiecki.

What's next:

The new conservatory complex and learning pavilion are expected to open to the public in 2028.

So far, $56.3 million dollars have been raised for phase two of the project. That's 92% of its goal.

Nearly all the funds are coming from private donors.