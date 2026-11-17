The Brief USF researchers have created a special white paint that they say reflects about 95% of sunlight. If painted on your home’s roof or walls, it could reduce the amount of heat the home absorbs. During the USF team’s physical test on an 85-degree day, a surface coated in the USF paint dropped to 82 degrees — making it cooler than the outside air.



Staying cool in the Sunshine State usually means paying a premium on your electric bill. But, what if the secret to slashing those costs didn't involve an expensive upgrade to your air conditioning unit?

Tampa self-cooling paint technology

Big picture view:

At Dr. Yogi Goswami's USF lab in Tampa, his team of researchers has developed a special white paint that they say reflects about 95% of sunlight — painting their way to a lower energy bill.

How did they do it? Earth's atmosphere has a natural window that allows certain wavelengths of heat to pass through instead of becoming trapped near the surface. Goswami and his team developed the paint to release heat in those wavelengths, allowing it to escape toward outer space and helping surfaces stay cooler.

So, when the paint is sprayed directly onto a home's roof or outdoor walls, it can reduce the amount of heat the house absorbs. That simple change could result in less energy — and money — spent trying to cool it down.

"For example, if it's a flat roof, you could just paint it," Goswami explained.

USF outdoor testing results

By the numbers:

To demonstrate the technology, the USF team put their white paint to the test alongside other materials, showing FOX 13 their outdoor testing site on an 85-degree, overcast day.

Here’s what they found: A plain aluminum surface clocked in at over 100 degrees, while a surface coated with commercial paint advertised as "cool roof paint" measured 86 degrees.

The surface coated in USF’s new white paint measured 82 degrees — meaning the painted surface was actually cooler than the ambient air around it, researchers found.

Weatherproofing and store availability

What's next:

The research team is still working to determine the most effective way to apply the paint to shingle and tile roofs. They are also working to ensure the paint is completely weatherproof.

While the paint is not available in stores just yet, researchers are hopeful it will be soon.