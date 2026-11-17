The Brief Clearwater police are targeting unlicensed teens illegally riding unregistered electric motorcycles after a 14-year-old was hit crossing six lanes of State Road 580 against a red light. Pediatric trauma calls at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital reached 84 in just eight months, mirroring a national surge in severe youth e-bike brain injuries. Doctors urge parents to upgrade to motorcycle or e-bike-specific helmets, noting standard bicycle helmets are only tested up to 15 mph while electric motorcycles reach speeds of 60 mph.



A 14-year-old riding an unregistered electric motorcycle without a driver’s license suffered injuries after crossing six lanes of State Road 580 against a red light, prompting Clearwater police to launch targeted enforcement operations across city streets.

Clearwater electric motorcycle enforcement

What we know:

Officers are warning families that the crackdown aims to prevent deadly crashes as pediatric hospitals across Florida report a dramatic spike in severe youth trauma cases.

Clearwater police have already conducted targeted enforcement operations to stop people from illegally riding electric motorcycles on city streets. Officers plan to hold additional operations in the coming weeks, noting that illegal operation can lead to citations.

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

The warning follows a local crash where a 14-year-old on an unregistered electric motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on State Road 580. Paramedics transported the unlicensed teen to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Teen condition and patrol schedules

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the 14-year-old rider's current medical condition or whether citations were issued in the State Road 580 crash.

Police also have not released specific dates or locations for the upcoming enforcement operations.

Florida pediatric hospital trauma surge

By the numbers:

Hospital data from across Florida and a national Stanford study highlight the rapid rise in severe injuries among young riders:

84: E-bike trauma calls logged at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital during the first eight months of the year.

33%: The rate at which e-bike injuries among young people increased every three months during a Stanford study of 13,000 young patients.

15%: The share of children admitted to Orlando Health with serious injuries who were wearing a helmet.

6%: The portion of parents who feel "very informed" about different types of e-bikes, according to a C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital poll.

At Orlando Health Children’s Arnold Palmer Hospital, major trauma admissions more than doubled from 54 in 2024 to 125 the following year, and doctors recorded 120 admissions in just the first six months of the current year.

Meanwhile, surgeons at Tampa General’s Muma Children’s Hospital treat severe e-bike cases nearly every week, including nearly five times the rate of brain bleeds compared to traditional bicycles.

High-speed electric motorcycle safety risks

What they're saying:

Medical experts warn that high-powered electric motorcycles are frequently confused with standard e-bikes, putting children as young as 10, 11 and 12 in heavy traffic without proper protection.

"Many of these e-motorcycles are being sold as e-bikes or features with e-bikes. They do have a lower speed, they have pedals, they may look like an e-bike, but these e-motos, in fact, can actually go very fast... 40, 60 miles an hour," Dr. Andy Hashikawa, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Michigan Medicine, said.

"It is shocking the age of children that are on e-bikes. We're seeing kids in the preteen years, so in that 10-, 11- and 12-year-old range, that are driving them," Dr. Patrick Mularoni of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital said.

Dr. Donald Plumley of Orlando Health Children’s Arnold Palmer Hospital noted that his facility's major admissions have roughly doubled every year, calling the trajectory "pretty dramatic numbers."

Florida e-bike laws and helmets

What you can do:

Health experts and safety advocates urge parents to check local ordinances before allowing children to ride, as rules vary by jurisdiction.

In Pasco County, for example, e-bikes are permitted on streets and sidewalks. Under Florida law, all riders under 16 must wear a helmet, and riders must be at least 16 years old to operate a Class 3 e-bike capable of reaching speeds of 28 mph.

Because standard bicycle helmets are only tested for impacts up to 15 mph, doctors recommend upgrading to e-bike-specific or motorcycle helmets for faster models. Parents should also verify the exact top speed of their child's device and ensure young riders understand basic traffic rules before heading out.