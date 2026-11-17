article

The Brief A 68-year-old Florida man was arrested after allegedly mailing a peanut butter-smeared greeting card to a woman he knew had a severe peanut allergy, according to the Plantation Police Department. Police say the woman suffered an allergic reaction, including hives, redness, itching and tingling in her arms. Joseph Cancellare Jr. faces charges of aggravated battery and culpable negligence after his Nov. 13 arrest.



A greeting card is typically meant to brighten someone's day. But police in South Florida say one mailing contained a potentially life-threatening substance for the woman who received it: peanut butter.

Peanut butter-smeared card leads to arrest

What we know:

A 68-year-old man was arrested after detectives with the Plantation Police Department say he intentionally smeared peanut butter on a greeting card sent to a woman he knew had a severe peanut allergy.

The investigation began on Aug. 14, 2025, when the woman contacted authorities after receiving the card in the mail, according to PPD.

The woman immediately recognized the peanut butter and took steps to remove it from her hands. She later experienced an allergic reaction that included hives, redness, itching and tingling in her arms, police said.

Florida man's criminal charges and jail booking

Dig deeper:

Detectives identified Joseph Cancellare Jr., of Plantation, as the person responsible for sending the envelope, police said.

Investigators said the woman personally knew Cancellare and that he was aware of her severe peanut allergy, which police described as "severe and potentially life-threatening."

Police announced Cancellare's arrest on Nov. 13, 2026. He was taken to the Broward Sheriff's Office Main Jail.

Cancellare faces charges of aggravated battery and culpable negligence, according to PPD.

Suspect's motive

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details explaining why Cancellare sent the peanut butter-smeared greeting card or the exact nature of his relationship with the victim.