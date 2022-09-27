Expand / Collapse search
Self-proclaimed ‘incel’ who targeted women, posted videos of his attacks on YouTube, arrested

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated September 28, 2022 8:57PM
FOX 11

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A self-proclaimed "incel" wanted for multiple attacks against Costa Mesa women and hate crimes over the last few months has been arrested, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, was arrested and charged with four counts of assault with great bodily injury and four counts of illegal use of tear gas, with enhancements for use of a deadly weapon and hate crimes. 

Young was wanted for a series of attacks he filmed himself and put on his YouTube channel. In the videos, Young would approach unsuspecting women and pepper spray them. Costa Mesa Police identified him in at least two attacks in the city. Young describes himself as an "incel," which is short for involuntary celibate. The Orange County District Attorney's Office described incels as members of "an online community of men who exhibit their sexual frustrations by voicing their misogynistic views against women." 

"No one should have to live in fear that they could be indiscriminately attacked and then publicly humiliated on the Internet because of their gender," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. "This behavior is disgusting, and the celebration of this behavior by like-minded individuals is completely unacceptable. These charges send a very strong message to that entire community that we will not tolerate violence against women in any form."

Young was transported back to Orange County this week after being arrested in San Mateo County, near San Francisco and San Jose. He appeared in court Tuesday. His bail was set at $500,000 and his arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 10. 

Young faces a maximum 13 years in state prison if he's convicted on all counts. According to the OC District Attorney's Office, Young also has a prior misdemeanor hate crime conviction in Nevada, but no other details were immediately available.