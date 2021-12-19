Ryan Howard’s former Bellair Shore mansion steals the show in ‘Selling Tampa’

Netflix's new reality show ‘Selling Tampa,' is about a real estate agency in Ybor City But the show is also drawing new attention to one of the Tampa Bay area's most famous homes – a beachfront Bellair mansion once owned by former Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.

Colony Reeves, a real estate agent featured on the reality show, recently celebrated her 30th birthday in the home that she described as one of the top waterfront homes in Tampa.

Howard sold it to real estate mogul and entrepreneur Ben Mallah for $16.5-million several years ago.

In a 2019 interview, Mallah said, "What drew me to this house was definitely not the price, but it was a unique house. I like things that are unique."

The Mallah mansion nears 40,000 square feet. Inside you'll find all the luxuries, like a theater room, a wine cellar, a two-story library, and a bowling alley.

There's also a master bedroom bigger than most houses.

Outside, a lazy river winds under the three-story home, through a covered outdoor area, connecting to a resort-style pool that overlooks the white-sand beach and the Gulf of Mexico.

Though the home is not currently up for sale, Mallah is heard on ‘Selling Tampa’ telling Reeves he would like to get at least $30 million for it in a few years.

