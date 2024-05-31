Semi-truck, dump truck collide on I-75 in Sarasota County, causing major traffic delays
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving a semi-truck and a dump truck on I-75 in Sarasota County Friday morning is causing major traffic delays.
Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of Northbound I-75 at Mile Marker 194.
At the time of this report, there is only one lane open to northbound traffic.
There are no further details at this time.
