Semi-truck, dump truck collide on I-75 in Sarasota County, causing major traffic delays

A crash involving a semi-truck and a dump truck on I-75 in Sarasota County Friday morning is causing major traffic delays.

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of Northbound I-75 at Mile Marker 194.

At the time of this report, there is only one lane open to northbound traffic.

There are no further details at this time.