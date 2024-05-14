Man goes to St. Pete elementary school to pick up child after being stabbed: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A man arrived at Sexton Elementary School to pick up a child on Tuesday afternoon and to ask for help with life-threatening stab wounds, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating the incident that happened just after 3 p.m.

READ: Man accused in violent 2017 St. Pete sexual assault arrested

According to officials, the man was stabbed before he reached the elementary school located at 1997 54th Ave N. Officials say fire rescue units were contacted to take the man to the hospital.

Detectives say no arrests have been made.

All students and teachers are safe and there was no school lockdown, according to SPPD.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter