Semi-truck overturns, spills beer off I-75

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that caused a semi-truck to overturn and spill beer off I-75 in Hillsborough County, sending the driver to the hospital.

What we know:

According to FHP, the truck overturned shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday as the driver, a 53-year-old Doral man, tried to exit the highway to the southbound Ruskin rest area.

The front of the trailer split open, causing cases of beer to spill onto the grass near the exit ramp, investigators said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A semi-truck crashed off I-75 early Thursday, causing beer to spill from the trailer.

The driver went to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to FHP.

What we don't know:

The highway patrol has not released details on the amount of beer lost due to the crash, only saying a "large volume" spilled.

