Ronald McDonald House to open inside St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital

Families will soon be able to stay closer to their children being treated at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital.

Jennifer Ferris’ daughter Hailey was born at St Joseph's Women's Hospital with many medical diagnoses and complications.

"She has a very rare genetic metabolic disorder called pyruvate degenerate disorder," Ferris explained. "It's where she can't process carbohydrates. Another medical diagnosis she has is seizure disorder. And then she also has a very severe case of scoliosis."

Hailey's health challenges often keep her in Bay Area hospitals.

READ: Tampa nurse began caring for NICU babies after facing complications during her own pregnancy

"We get a lot of viruses, and unfortunately, that does put us in the hospital," Ferris said. "A common cold puts us in the hospital. So, we are at the hospital very, very regularly."

Ferris lives in Spring Hill and driving back and forth to the hospital in Tampa gets expensive.

"It can get very costly. Yes, it's very expensive. It's very time-consuming. And it completely turns your world upside down and it's very financially draining," Ferris said.

That's where the Ronald McDonald House steps in, offering free housing and meals for families with children in the hospital.

READ: Bay Area organization provides pregame meals to underserved student-athletes

"Ronald McDonald House. We truly believe in family, right? Family is at the heart of what we do," stated Joe Citro with the Ronald McDonald House. "And so, for us, we've been navigating through how do we better serve families."

The "Bring Hope Home" campaign is aimed at helping more families by establishing a Ronald McDonald House inside St. Joseph's Children's Hospital.

"We are going to have 11 bedrooms in this new house," Citro shared. "It's going to be able to provide 300 families annually overnight… We project 500 to 1000 families will utilize our facility for daytime services."

READ: Gowns for Girls pop-up shop gives high school students free dresses for dances

It's a place that Ferris is incredibly grateful for.

"To have a place with open arms and open doors and a hot meal and a shower and a bed so close to your child when they need you the most is absolutely indescribable," Ferris said.

The fundraising campaign has raised 8 million of the 9.5 million it needs.

It hopes to have the Ronald McDonald House open in June 2025.

Click here for more information.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: