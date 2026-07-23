Seminole tenant faces five-day delay after ceiling collapse at Buena Vista Apartments

The Brief A storm caused a partial ceiling collapse at the Buena Vista Apartments in Seminole, leaving a tenant stranded without repairs for five days. Emergency responders declared the apartment unsafe on Saturday, but management delayed starting repair work until Thursday morning. Management agreed to repair the roof and use an air scrubber for mold after missing immediate lease obligations.



A Seminole tenant is demanding accountability after waiting five days for apartment repairs following a structural collapse during a weekend storm along Park Road.

Seminole apartment collapse damage

What we know:

A Saturday storm caused a partial collapse inside Libby Kader's unit at the Buena Vista Apartments along Park Roa on Saturday. Kader described the sudden collapse, saying, "It was like a whoosh. It just fell, hit the ground. Then the insulation fell."

Firefighters responding to the scene insisted to apartment management that the situation was an emergency and the home was unlivable.

Park Road apartment complex response

What they're saying:

Management told Kader on Saturday that workers would arrive by Monday or Tuesday, despite firefighter warnings.

During a phone call, complex staff told firefighters, "We do have a guy, and he is trying to get over there, but he's at another unit right now with somewhat of a similar situation. That's why he hasn't been able to get over there yet."

Responders advised staff to inspect the unit immediately, but Kader said no one arrived after repeated calls.

Tenant rights in Seminole

Dig deeper:

Kader, who pays $1,600 per month and works from home, had to stay and work elsewhere.

Her lease mandates "reasonable repairs" and immediate action on moisture problems. Real estate attorney Charles Gallagher noted that courts consider seven days without resolution grounds to break a lease, adding, "She's got significant rights under the lease to complain about a non-timely response, non-timely assessment, repairs."

Gallagher also stated, "I would certainly think that she's got a right to go ahead and seek some reimbursement."

Buena Vista Apartments Repair Plan

What's next:

Work began Thursday morning on the same day FOX 13 was scheduled to visit the apartment. Management sent an email to Kader, outlining plans to repair the roof and eradicate mold with an air scrubber.

Kader shared video progress of the work, emphasizing, "I don't want this to happen to anybody else."

Ongoing Seminole Storm Inquiry

The other side:

FOX 13 has not yet received a response from management to our own request for comment.