Seminole woman hit, killed by truck pulling trailer: FHP

The Brief Troopers say an 85-year-old Seminole woman died Thursday morning after a truck pulling an enclosed utility trailer struck her along the edge of a roadway. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a 57-year-old man was backing a Toyota Tundra towing the trailer down Bellewood Avenue North. The fatal crash happened around 10:15 a.m. near 136th Street North.



A Seminole woman died Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle backing down Bellewood Avenue North, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Seminole pedestrian crash

What we know:

An 85-year-old woman was walking eastbound along the edge of Bellewood Avenue North around 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

At the same time, a 57-year-old man was backing a Toyota Tundra westbound down the road while towing an enclosed utility trailer. Troopers said as the truck approached 136th Street North, the trailer struck the walking woman.

The woman died at the scene of the crash.

Florida Highway Patrol probe

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if the driver will face any charges in connection with the fatal collision. Troopers have not released the names of the driver or the woman who died.