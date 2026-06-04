Seminole woman hit, killed by truck pulling trailer: FHP
SEMINOLE, Fla. - A Seminole woman died Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle backing down Bellewood Avenue North, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Seminole pedestrian crash
What we know:
An 85-year-old woman was walking eastbound along the edge of Bellewood Avenue North around 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
At the same time, a 57-year-old man was backing a Toyota Tundra westbound down the road while towing an enclosed utility trailer. Troopers said as the truck approached 136th Street North, the trailer struck the walking woman.
The woman died at the scene of the crash.
Florida Highway Patrol probe
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed if the driver will face any charges in connection with the fatal collision. Troopers have not released the names of the driver or the woman who died.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Highway Patrol, which explained how the crash occurred and provided details from the scene.