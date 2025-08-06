Sen. Ashley Moody, Linda McMahon highlight 'school choice expansion wins' at Tampa news conference

The Brief Sen. Ashley Moody and U.S. Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon held a news conference in Tampa on Wednesday. The pair, along with U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee, talked about the impact of the "One Big Beautiful Bill" when it comes to expanding school choice. Moody also responded to critics who worry that private scholarships could impact future funding for traditional public schools.



Sen. Ashley Moody and U.S. Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon highlighted what they call "school choice expansion wins" at a news conference in Tampa on Wednesday.

Moody and McMahon, along with Republican U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee, talked on Wednesday about how the "One Big Beautiful Bill" will impact education in Florida and across the country.

The backstory:

The bill, signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 4, includes a dollar-for-dollar tax credit (up to $1,700) for donations to nonprofits that provide private school scholarships.

The legislation also expands 529 Plans, which are tax-advantaged investment accounts designed to help families save for education expenses.

Additionally, the One Big Beautiful Bill includes a federal school voucher program, using the federal tax code to offer vouchers that can be used to attend private schools.

What they're saying:

During Wednesday’s news conference at Brooks DeBartolo High School, Moody said she has long been an advocate for school choice.

"More families will now be in the driver’s seat when it comes to choosing the education that works best for their children," Moody said.

Pictured: Sen. Ashley Moody speaks at a news conference in Tampa on Aug. 6, 2025.

Moody also said Florida is currently the only state that allows for universal school choice, while 37 states allow for school choice in some form.

McMahon, who was confirmed as Education Secretary earlier this year after Trump took office, highlighted Florida as a model for other states to follow.

"Florida is on the front line of our mission to return education back to the states, where it does belong," McMahon said. "In multiple different metrics, Florida has ranked number-one for education."

Pictured: U.S. Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon speaks at a news conference in Tampa on Aug. 6, 2025.

Dig deeper:

Moody responded Wednesday to concerns from critics who say private scholarships could impact future funding for traditional public schools.

"This scholarship program is funded by donations, not federal funds," Moody said. "So it is all private donations, and there's no end to this program, so we can keep building upon and improving this program."

Moody also said public schools are still an important part of the education system, saying she attended public schools growing up.

"We must still support public schools," Moody said. "They are a big part of the communities in which we live, they're the fabric of many communities, and we will keep supporting them."

The Source: This story was written with information from a news conference in Tampa, Florida, on August 6, 2025, with additional details from the Internal Revenue Service and the Senate Committee on Finance.