Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Rick Scott has tested positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed Friday.

On Nov. 13, the Florida senator had come into contact with someone who later tested positive for the virus.

Scott has been quarantining at his Naples home since then. His office said he took multiple negative rapid tests earlier in the week, but a PCR test he took Tuesday came back positive Friday morning.

Scott said he will work from home in Naples until it is safe for him to return to Washington, D.C.

“After several negative tests, I learned I was positive this morning. I am feeling good and experiencing very mild symptoms," Scott said in a statement. "I want to remind everyone to be careful and do the right things to protect yourselves and others. Wear a mask. Social distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did.

"As we approach Thanksgiving, we know this holiday will be different this year. But, listen to public health officials and follow their guidance. We will beat this together, but we all have to be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients and I pray that by next Thanksgiving, COVID-19 will be a thing of the past.”

