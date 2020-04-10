Send a card to isolated residents in an assisted living facility near you

Residents in assisted living facilities are especially lonely during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Caretakers have been forced to turn away visitors to avoid spreading COVID-19 among the vulnerable populations of disabled and elderly patients.

Many assisted living facilities are asking members of the public to send cards, artwork, or anything to lift the spirits of the patients and staff at these facilities and homes.

In Florida, you can search for assisted living facilities close to you at https://www.floridahealthfinder.gov/facilitylocator/FacilityProximitySearch.aspx or you can search by county, city, or zip code at https://www.floridahealthfinder.gov/facilitylocator/FacilitySearch.aspx.

