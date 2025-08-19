Senior airman at MacDill AFB arrested for sexual battery, false imprisonment: HCSO

The Brief Hillsborough County deputies say Andrew Grant sexually battered a woman and held her against her will at her home. Jail records show Grant, 28, is a senior airman stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. Grant faces charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.



A senior airman stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa is facing multiple felony charges after Hillsborough County deputies say he sexually battered a woman and held her against her will.

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the investigation into Andrew Grant, 28, began on July 30 when a woman came forward.

Detectives say Grant sexually battered the victim at her home and held her there.

Mugshot of Andrew Grant. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Jail.

Deputies arrested Grant on Aug. 1 on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment. Jail records show he's being held on $205,000 bond.

Arrest records also list his occupation as a senior airman at MacDill AFB.

What they're saying:

"Sexual violence has no place in our community, and we will seek justice for survivors," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We commend this victim for coming forward so we could remove this predator from our streets."