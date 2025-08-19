Senior airman at MacDill AFB arrested for sexual battery, false imprisonment: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - A senior airman stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa is facing multiple felony charges after Hillsborough County deputies say he sexually battered a woman and held her against her will.
What we know:
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the investigation into Andrew Grant, 28, began on July 30 when a woman came forward.
Detectives say Grant sexually battered the victim at her home and held her there.
Mugshot of Andrew Grant. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Jail.
Deputies arrested Grant on Aug. 1 on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment. Jail records show he's being held on $205,000 bond.
Arrest records also list his occupation as a senior airman at MacDill AFB.
What they're saying:
"Sexual violence has no place in our community, and we will seek justice for survivors," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We commend this victim for coming forward so we could remove this predator from our streets."
The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Hillsborough County Jail records.