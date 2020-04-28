Seniors at Lakeland assisted living facility asking for pen pals

article

While many are staying safe at home with family or roommates, some people feeling lonely. One Lakeland senior center is asking for the public's help.

Normally, the seniors at Grace Manor in Lakeland have their days packed with fun activities, visitors and social time with their neighbors, but the coronavirus has put everything on hold.

It's made the days much longer and pretty boring for residents living there. So, they're asking the community for help.

They're looking for pen pals for their seniors. If you'd like to be their pen pal, all you have to do is send a letter.

The address is 4620 North Socrum Loop Road, Lakeland, FL 33809.

