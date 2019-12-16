Service dog overjoyed to meet Dug from Disney’s movie ‘Up’ in adorable video

What’s better than one good boy? Two good boys!

While visiting the most Magical Place on Earth, a service dog named Henry met a fellow golden retriever— Dug from the Disney movie “Up.”

Video posted to the pup’s Instagram page shows him excitedly approaching Russel and Dug at Animal Kingdom. You can also see the Disney characters eagerly hopping around ready to meet the good boy.

After some one-on-one interaction, the trio gets in position for a photo but not without including a stuffed animal of the tropical bird Kevin, also referred to as a ‘Snipe’ in the movie.

Henry’s Instagram page highlights other magical moments of his visit, including a regal image of him wearing a crown in front of Cinderella’s castle.

It’s safe to say that while the good boy may have been working hard, he was also enjoying himself.

Advertisement



