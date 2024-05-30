Several families displaced after fire spreads through Tampa apartment building
TAMPA - Several families were forced out of their homes on Thursday after a fire caused serious damage at an apartment complex, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.
Crews responded around 3:30 p.m. off Hillsborough Avenue east of Himes Avenue.
Officials say the fire started on the balcony of an apartment on the second floor of the two-story building, then spread to the attic space.
Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue
Firefighters got the flames under control in about 30 minutes, according to fire rescue, with eight units suffering damage.
TFR says a firefighter went to the hospital with minor injuries while two other people were treated at the scene.
The American Red Cross is helping those whose homes were damaged.
