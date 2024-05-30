Several families displaced after fire spreads through Tampa apartment building

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Several families were forced out of their homes on Thursday after a fire caused serious damage at an apartment complex, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

Crews responded around 3:30 p.m. off Hillsborough Avenue east of Himes Avenue.

Officials say the fire started on the balcony of an apartment on the second floor of the two-story building, then spread to the attic space.

Firefighters got the flames under control in about 30 minutes, according to fire rescue, with eight units suffering damage.

TFR says a firefighter went to the hospital with minor injuries while two other people were treated at the scene.

The American Red Cross is helping those whose homes were damaged.

