Woman dies after being shot at Ybor City parking garage: Police

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The Brief A woman died after being shot in Ybor City early Tuesday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police said a man drove a woman with a gunshot wound to an area hospital shortly after 1 a.m. The shooting is under investigation, but police said they do not believe this was a random act of violence.



The Tampa Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place in Ybor City early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, a man took a woman with a gunshot wound from the 1500 block of E. 5th Ave. in Ybor City to a nearby hospital around 1 a.m.

Police said that despite the efforts of medical staff, the woman died from her injuries.

Dig deeper:

All parties involved have been identified and are cooperating with investigators, according to TPD.

Officers said that the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence.

What they're saying:

In a press release, the Tampa Police Department shared, "As Detectives work to notify next of kin, our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time."