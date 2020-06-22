Several injured after after two cars crash into St. Pete patio, police say

article

St. Petersburg police are investigating a crash that left seven people injured after two cars nearly crashed into a home.

The crash occurred just before midnight Sunday along 16th Street South. Police said one vehicle was speeding when another car pulled in front of it, leading both to crash into the patio of a home.

Officials said no one inside the home was injured. All seven individuals in the two cars were taken to a hospital -- some with serious injuries.

No charges have been filed, but police said they are still investigating the events leading up to the crash.

