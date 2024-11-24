Several units engulfed in flames as fire tears through apartment complex in Valrico: HCFR

Several units at an apartment complex in Valrico caught fire late Saturday night, some of which were completely engulfed in flames, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Fire crews responded to the scene after receiving multiple emergency calls for heavy smoke and visible flames coming from the apartment at 209 Monastery Ct.

HCFR was able to get the fire under control in less than an hour and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

