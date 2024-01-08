Severe weather possible in Tampa Bay area starting Tuesday

FOX 13 meteorologists are tracking and anticipating some severe weather arriving in Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

According to Jim Weber, Tampa and some surrounding areas are under slight risk of severe weather, including strong gusty winds and the possibility of a few isolated tornadoes.

Weber said mid to late afternoon is when he expects the storms to start making their way through our area. Thirty to 40 mile per hour winds are possible with the storms, with 40 to 50 mile per hour gusts.

Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto added that the worst weather appears to be coming from 3 to 9 p.m.

Significant coastal flooding is also possible with the severe weather on Tuesday. Pinellas County and St. Pete have both issued flood warnings, with city officials saying there is potential for around two to three feet of coastal flooding in St. Pete's low-lying areas come Tuesday evening.

Sand Bag Locations

Some places in the area are offering sandbags to residents as the weather gears up for Tuesday.

Pinellas County

Sandbags are available to the public until 6 p.m. on Monday at the following locations in the city of St. Petersburg:

Stormwater Pavement Traffic Operations Building, 1744 9th Ave. N.

Mangrove Bay Golf Course, 875 62nd Ave. NE

Lake Maggiore Shelter Area, 3601 Dr. MLK St. S

Sandbags will be available starting at 3 p.m. at Joe DiMaggio Park in Clearwater on Monday. Residents are encouraged to bring their own supplies and are expected to provide some bags on Tuesday.

Sand is available on Monday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the 49th Street Neighborhood Center in Gulfport, at 1617 49th Street South. There is a 10-bag limit, and proof of residency may be required.

Closures

Citrus County

The Citrus County School District announced schools will be on a half-day schedule for Tuesday due to anticipated major weather entering the area. All after-school programs and extracurricular activities are canceled as well.

Elementary will dismiss at 12:35 p.m., Middle Schools at 11:20 a.m., and High Schools at 11:40 a.m.

Pasco County

The Pasco County School District announced all schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday in response to anticipated severe weather.

District officials said they anticipate schools resuming normal operations on Wednesday. The school district released the following statement, in part, about the closure:

"This tough decision is made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and community members returning home from class tomorrow afternoon. The safety of our students is our top priority, and the forecasted high winds pose a significant risk, especially for bus transportation. These conditions are not conducive to the safe operation of our school buses, as high winds can severely impact their stability and overall road safety."