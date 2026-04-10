Sex offender accused of trying to meet teen in Pinellas Park

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The Brief A Largo man is accused of trying to meet a teenager in Pinellas Park for sex. Eric Van Domelen is a registered sex offender and served time in prison for similar charges. He was arrested on Thursday.



A Largo man who served time in prison and is registered as a sex offender was arrested after police said he made arrangements to meet a teenager for sex.

The backstory:

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, officers got information that Eric Van Domelen had been communicating with a minor online and planned on meeting the 15-year-old girl in Pinellas Park to engage in sexual activities.

While investigating, detectives said they learned that Van Domelen was arrested in 2006 for similar charges, convicted and sentenced to prison, and is a registered sex offender.

He was arrested on Thursday after police said he traveled from Largo to Pinellas Park to engage in sexual acts.

Van Domelen was charged with:

Seduction of a Child using the Internet or electronic device

Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor

Unlawful Use of a Two - Way Communications Device

Certain Computer Transmissions Prohibited

Traveling to Meet a Minor

Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender (three charges)

What they're saying:

"We are not waiting for victims to come forward," said Chief Adam Geissenberger. "We are out there finding those who seek to exploit children and stopping them. This individual has already served time in prison for similar sex offenses and is a registered sex offender yet still made the choice to target a child with similar intent". The chief went on to say, "If you come into this community looking to exploit a child, you will be found, arrested, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."