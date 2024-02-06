Expand / Collapse search

Shake Shack becomes 'Love Shack' for lovers seeking last-minute Valentine's Day plan

By Austin Williams
Published 
Holidays
Photo: Shake Shack

LOS ANGELES - Landing a dinner reservation on Valentine's Day can be challenging, so Shake Shack offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience for last-minute planners. 

On Feb. 14, the burger chain will transform seven of its locations from Shake Shack to "Love Shack."

For only $80, customers will be treated to a prix fixe tasting menu for two which includes limited-time Korean-inspired menu items.

There's two options you can choose from: The "Swicy Date Night" party and the "Umami Dinner" party.

Here's everything that comes with the "Swicy Date Night" meal:

- A reserved table for two with plates and glassware and even floral arrangement to boost the romantic vibes

  • Two Korean Style Fried Chicken sandwiches
  • Spicy Korean BBQ Fries
  • Extra sauce
  • A Gochujang Caramel Sauce Sundae
  • Beverages of choice

The Umami DInner Party is $160 and comes with the same things as the "Swicy Date Night" but for four people. 

Reservations are required and available starting today.