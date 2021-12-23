Shake Shack is offering free fries for flight delays and cancelations until Christmas Eve

article

Travel experts are saying Wednesday and Thursday are going to be the busiest days for holiday travelers. Shake Shack seems to be aware of this fact and has plans to offer free fries to airline passengers who have had their flights delayed or canceled.

The fast-casual burger and hot dog chain announced it will provide a free order of crinkle cut fries between Wednesday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 24.

Shake Shack’s free fries offer is primarily focused on airline passengers who experience flight disruptions at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City – which also happens to the chain’s home base. Ticketed passengers will be able to redeem their free fries order in person at either of JFK’s Shake Shack locations in Terminal 4. Proof of your delayed or canceled flight will be requested at the checkout counter.

Throughout the rest of the country, airline passengers will have to turn to social media if they want to score free fries as a consolation prize for their delayed or canceled flights. To redeem the offer, passengers will have to take a selfie in front of their departure gate board to prove their flight’s delay or cancelation. Passengers then have to share the selfie on Instagram and tag Shake Shack’s account in exchange for a digital voucher, which will be sent in a direct message. You’ll want to make sure your privacy settings allow direct messages if you’re hoping to snack on fries when you eventually touchdown.

Shake Shack has 21 airport locations around the globe. Fourteen are in the U.S., including the Denver International Airport, Las Vegas Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and LaGuardia Airport. The chain also has about 220 domestic locations across 32 states and the District of Columbia.

Throughout the rest of the country, airline passengers will have to turn to social media if they want to score free fries as a consolation prize for their delayed or canceled flights.

Passengers can find their nearest Shake Shack location by visiting the chain’s website at shakeshack.com/locations.

Despite the spread of the Delta and Omicron COVID-19 variants, an updated travel survey from The Vacationer predicts that more than 100 million American adults will travel over the December holiday season.

The survey estimates that 33 million Americans will fly for Hanukkah (Nov. 28 to Dec. 6), Christmas (Dec. 25) and Kwanzaa (Dec. 26 to Jan. 1). That estimate could be on the low-end considering the TSA recently announced that it expects to screen nearly 30 million travelers from Monday, Dec. 20 to Monday, Jan. 3.

