Shamrock Shakes is back at McDonald’s for a limited time

article

A seasonal favorite is back at McDonald’s – the green Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

The popular shake officially returned Monday "to mark the first green of spring" and will be around through St. Patrick’s Day at participating McDonald’s.

The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry made its debut last February in honor of the shake’s 50th anniversary.

The green, mint-flavored drink usually reappears this time of year to help celebrate the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

"We’ve been serving the iconic, cult-favorite Shamrock Shake for 50 years and it’s become synonymous with McDonald’s ever since," said Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s vice president of menu innovation.

The Shamrock Shake was created back in 1967 by a McDonald’s owner in Connecticut. It debuted in select locations across the county in 1970 and went nationwide for the first time in 2012.

