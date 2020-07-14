Shaq stops to help driver after crash on Florida highway

A woman who crashed while driving down a Florida highway got a little help from legendary basketball star Shaquille O'Neal.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office said while Shaq was traveling down Interstate 75 on Monday, he witnessed a crash. The former Orlando Magic player pulled over to check on the driver and stayed with her until law enforcement arrived.

In a video posted to Facebook, the driver can be heard telling the deputies that a tire blew out and she was forced to pull over. The deputies on the scene thanked Shaq for stopping to help.

"He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way," the sheriff's office wrote, ending the Facebook post with, "Hey Basketball Cop Foundation you're not the only one that knows Shaq."

The NBA superstar, who is an Orange County resident, recently endorsed Sheriff John Mina for re-election.