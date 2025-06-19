Shark bite survivor's family, TGH doctors to give update on 9-year-old's recovery

The Brief Leah Lendel is recovering after a shark bit her at Boca Grande in Southwest Florida last week. Doctors at Tampa General Hospital worked to save the 9-year-old's hand. A news conference on her recovery is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday.



The family of a 9-year-old girl recently bitten by a shark on Florida's Gulf Coast will join doctors at Tampa General Hospital on Thursday to talk about her recovery.

The backstory:

Leah Lendel was snorkeling with her family at Boca Grande on June 12 when a shark bit her, leaving her hand "hanging by a little piece of skin," according to a witness.

Pictured: Leah Lendel.

A nearby construction crew rushed to pull her from the water and call 911.

The child was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, where she underwent surgery that lasted hours while doctors worked to save her hand. The procedure involved bone reconstruction, artery grafts from her leg, and tendon and nerve repair.

Late last week, Leah's mother posted on Instagram about her daughter's progress, saying she could move some of her fingers again.

What's next:

Thursday's news conference at TGH is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m.

