150 bikes delivered to Tampa children during annual holiday event with Mayor Jane Castor

The Brief Tampa Mayor Jane Castor delivered 150 bikes and helmets to children of all ages during a holiday handout event on Friday. The bikes went to pre-selected kids from City Parks and Recreation programs. Many of the children have not owned or barely rode a bike.



A holiday tradition rolled through Tampa Friday afternoon as dozens of children received brand-new bicycles.

What we know:

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor arrived on a Gasparilla float accompanied by volunteers, sponsors, Tampa police officers and local leaders. The group delivered bikes and helmets to crowds of kids.

READ: FAA warns holiday travelers about lithium batteries, banned gifted at Tampa International Airport

"I refer to this as the best day ever each year," Castor said.

In total, 150 bicycles and helmets were delivered to pre-selected children from the city’s Parks and Recreation programs.

"Most of us adults remember that first bike we got and the freedom it meant," Castor said. "It’s sheer joy. So, to be able to provide that experience for other young kids is wonderful."

MORE: 50 Muma Children's Hospital patients board Polar Express-themed flight at TPA to North Pole

This marked the seventh annual ‘Caroling with Castor’ event, held in partnership with the non-profit OnBikes. The effort was sponsored by Microlumen, Tampa General Hospital and TECO.

Why you should care:

Many of the children at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center had never owned a bike before. Starter bike lessons and helmet fittings were also part of the event.

Kamilah Washington, 10, said this gift can make a big difference.

"This is about how to give people stuff," she said. "Even if you don’t know what’s going on at their home, it’s probably going to cheer their day up."

READ: Dazzling displays hope to draw visitors to historic Old Lutz School

What they're saying:

The second stop of the day took place near the Wellswood Activity Center. That's where Azai Henson, 10, said his Christmas wish came true.

"I actually wanted a bike for Christmas," he said. "So, Santa came early this year."

Ny’Ayla Johnson, 7, said caring for her new bike matters.

"Everybody loves their bikes, and Santa is watching you take care of your bike," she said.

Castor said this annual holiday event continues to grow each year.

"Every year, it gets bigger, and it’s just a joyful occasion," she concluded. "It really shows why the City of Tampa is such a wonderful community."