Sharks spotted swimming near beachgoers off Miami's South Beach

Wednesday marked the first time residents in South Florida could return to the beaches in nearly three months -- and they weren't alone in the water!

Aerial footage from WSVN showed four sharks near the shore of Miami's South Beach around noon.

The sharks swam about 20 to 60 feet offshore, and could be seen swimming near two beachgoers who appeared to not notice their presence.

Beaches in Miami-Dade County reopened Wednesday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced their closure. The beaches had been closed for 84 days.