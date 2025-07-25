Shelby Nealy sentencing trial: Closing arguments expected Friday in death penalty case

The Brief Closing arguments are expected in the sentencing trial of Shelby Nealy. Nealy faces the death penalty for the murders of his wife's parents and brother, which took place nearly a year after Nealy killed his wife. After closing arguments, the jury will decide whether to recommend a death sentence.



Closing arguments are expected in a Pinellas County courtroom Friday in the sentencing trial of Shelby Nealy, who faces the death penalty for the murders of his wife's parents and brother, which took place nearly a year after Nealy killed his wife.

The backstory:

Nealy is already serving a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter for killing his wife, Jamie Ivancic, 21, in Pasco County in January 2018.

Pictured: Jamie Ivancic.

He then pretended to be Jamie in the months that followed, corresponding with her family through texts and social media messages before they became suspicious.

In December 2018, he went to Jamie's parents' home in Tarpon Springs and killed her parents, Richard and Laura Ivancic, along with Jamie's brother, Nick.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pictured: Richard and Laura Ivancic.

Their bodies were found about two weeks later, and investigators arrested Nealy in Ohio in January 2019.

In late 2023, Nealy pleaded guilty in Pinellas County to three counts of first-degree murder, along with three counts of aggravated animal cruelty for killing the family's dogs.

Dig deeper:

Nealy's sentencing trial began last Wednesday after a jury was seated.

Jurors heard from a list of witnesses for the prosecution over a period of days, including investigators and members of the victims' family.

Pictured: Shelby Nealy in court during his sentencing trial.

The jury also saw video of Nealy's confession, during which he sat with a detective and confessed to killing his wife, Jamie, covering it up and then killing her parents, Richard and Laura Ivancic, and her brother, Nick Ivancic.

During his January 2019 interview in Ohio with Tarpon Springs Police Sgt. Derek Anderson, Nealy admitted that he was a "monster to a degree," but was concerned about his children's future, especially if he was to end up on death row.

Pictured: Shelby Nealy's interview with a detective in January 2019.

The other side:

The defense began calling witnesses on Tuesday after the state rested.

Jurors heard from several doctors and character witnesses, wrapping up testimony on Thursday with Nealy's mother, Lisa Svensen, taking the stand. She described years of trauma and abuse during her son's turbulent childhood, adding that their relationship has grown closer since his arrest more than six years ago.

"We’ve had a really good relationship since he's been in. We talk every week. It's been good. I definitely have felt that he's matured since he's been here," Svensen said.

What's next:

After closing arguments, the jury will begin deliberating whether to recommend the death penalty for Nealy.

The Source: This story was written using information from testimony at Shelby Nealy's sentencing trial in Pinellas County, Florida, with additional details from previous FOX 13 News reports.