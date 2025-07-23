Shelby Nealy sentencing trial: Defense testimony resumes Wednesday in death penalty case

The Brief Testimony continues for a sixth day Wednesday in the sentencing trial of Shelby Nealy. Nealy faces the death penalty for killing his wife's parents and brother in Pinellas County nearly a year after killing his wife in 2018. The defense began presenting its case Tuesday after prosecutors rested.



Attorneys for Shelby Nealy will continue presenting their case in a Pinellas County courtroom Wednesday in an effort to avoid a death sentence for murdering his wife's parents and brother nearly a year after killing his wife.

The backstory:

Nealy is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter for killing his wife, Jamie Ivancic, 21, in Pasco County in January 2018.

Prosecutors said Nealy strangled and beat Jamie to death, then buried her in the backyard of their Port Richey home.

Pictured: Jamie Ivancic.

In December 2018, he went to Jamie's parents' home in Tarpon Springs and killed her parents, Richard and Laura Ivancic, along with Jamie's brother, Nick.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pictured: Richard and Laura Ivancic.

Their bodies were found about two weeks later, and investigators arrested Nealy in Ohio in January 2019.

In late 2023, Nealy pleaded guilty in Pinellas County to three counts of first-degree murder, along with three counts of aggravated animal cruelty for killing the family's dogs.

Dig deeper:

On Tuesday, jurors saw Nealy's interview with Tarpon Springs Police Sgt. Derek Anderson, recorded in Ohio in January 2019. In that interview, Nealy talked about killing his wife and leaving her in the bathtub for three days before wrapping her body in a blanket and burying her in the backyard.

Nealy admitted to the detective that he was a "monster to a degree," but was concerned about his children's future, especially if he was to end up on death row.

Pictured: Shelby Nealy's interview with a detective in January 2019.

The other side:

While Sgt. Anderson was on the stand, the defense tried to show how Nealy was cooperative and participated willingly with law enforcement. The prosecution, however, pointed out that Nealy did not turn himself in and left Florida before he was captured.

The state then rested, and the defense began presenting its case Tuesday afternoon.

Pictured: Shelby Nealy in court during his sentencing trial.

Following the defense's opening statement, Dr. Heather Holmes took the stand. She told jurors that Nealy said he came from a broken home and had a toxic relationship with Jamie Ivancic.

During cross-examination, prosecutors asked Dr. Holmes about how Nealy was abusive to his first wife when she threatened to leave him. Holmes said Nealy's actions were typical of someone with emotional disorders that he has experienced.

Several people who previously knew Nealy then testified, describing marital drama prior to the murders.

What's next:

Testimony is expected to continue at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, with three more doctors expected to take the stand.