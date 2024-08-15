Sheriff Grady Judd to discuss theft of nearly $1.7 million in property across Florida

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media on a 17-month investigation into a group that burglarized homes across the state.

According to PCSO, the investigation dug into a South American Theft Group (SATG) that burglarized homes in six Florida counties, stealing nearly $1.7 million in property.

All of the suspects were living in Winter Garden and in the U.S. illegally, according to the sheriff's office. The targeted homes belonged to small business owners.

The press conference is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.

