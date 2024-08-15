Sheriff Grady Judd to discuss theft of nearly $1.7 million in property across Florida
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media on a 17-month investigation into a group that burglarized homes across the state.
According to PCSO, the investigation dug into a South American Theft Group (SATG) that burglarized homes in six Florida counties, stealing nearly $1.7 million in property.
READ: Riverview couple urges vigilance after being ambushed following jackpot win at Hard Rock Casino
All of the suspects were living in Winter Garden and in the U.S. illegally, according to the sheriff's office. The targeted homes belonged to small business owners.
The press conference is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alert, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
This is a developing story. Check back for details.