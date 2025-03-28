Sheriff Grady Judd swears in boy with brain cancer as honorary Polk County deputy

The Brief Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a swearing-in ceremony for a 13-year-old who's battling brain cancer. Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel hopes to set a Guinness World Record by being sworn in at 1,000 law enforcement agencies. He's already topped 900. President Donald Trump recently swore him in as a Secret Service agent.



Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a swearing-in ceremony on Friday for a 13-year-old boy battling incurable brain cancer as the teen hopes to set a Guinness World Record.

The backstory:

Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel hopes to be sworn in at 1,000 law enforcement agencies across the country.

PCSO says he's already topped 900, including being sworn in by President Donald Trump as a Secret Service agent.

Sheriff Grady Judd swore in Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel as an honorary Polk County deputy on March 28, 2025.

Local perspective:

At Friday's ceremony, Judd gave DJ his badge before the pair posed for photos with members of DJ's family.

DJ also walked away with a cowboy hat and a Sheriff Judd bobblehead.

What they're saying:

Judd and DJ shared some lighthearted banter during the ceremony.

"At 18, you come back, you move to Florida. you come to work for me," Judd said. "Register to vote because you know I'm going to need some votes by that time."

"Trust me, if you want to say something, all you have to do is tell me to say it," DJ replied.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

